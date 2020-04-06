Why shell out for the P40 Pro when Huawei P30 Pro deals are so much better?

You might be thinking: "It's the newest release from Huawei, how could the P40 Pro not be the best option from the Chinese phone giant right now?" And yet Huawei P30 Pro deals still feel like the obvious choice.

These factors are essentially two-fold - the lack of Google compatibility and the wallet-shattering price. If you've read any Huawei P40 Pro review, you'll know by now that both this device and Huawei's smaller Huawei P40 have been stripped of their Google goodness.

Thanks to a US government ruling, you'll be getting no Google Play Store, no Google Photos, Maps, YouTube, Google Pay and a number of other features. The Huawei P30 Pro on the other hand, due to its older age, will retain these apps.

Okay, so losing a small selection of apps may not be a deal-breaker to all, but the other factor is the cost. Not massively far behind the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or iPhone 11 Pro, the Huawei P40 Pro is very premium in price.

Most Huawei P40 Pro deals will end up costing you well into the £40/50 a month region, often with a decent upfront cost backing it. Huawei P30 Pro deals on the other hand continue to drop in price, with big data plans sitting around the £30 a month mark. Overall, with the two deals on these phones, you're saving roughly £382.99 over the two years.

It might not be as powerful or stylish, have the 5G compatibility that the P40 Pro has, the camera performance isn't as mesmerising and it lacks some of the smarts of the P40 Pro, but the P30 Pro remains one of the world's best smartphones while costing much less and retaining the use of Google.

The best Huawei P30 Pro deal:

Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

This has been the ruling Huawei P30 Pro deal for a long time now. Not only is it offering a hefty 100GB of data but it also comes at a price of just £30 a month and £29 upfront. That makes this an extremely cheap price for what was, not that long ago, one of the world's best smartphones.

The best Huawei P40 Pro deal:

Huawei P40 Pro: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99.99 upfront | 72GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

So far, this looks to be the best Huawei P40 Pro that has launched. While you will be paying £382.99 more over the two years than the above deal, you are also getting a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 and two Supercharge wireless chargers. If you don't mind the lack of Google apps, this could be the way to go.

How good are the Huawei P30 Pro and P40 Pro?

When it launched, the Huawei P30 Pro received mass praise as one of the most innovative devices out there, with a lot of that praise aimed at its camera. Sporting an incredible 50x zoom camera, smart AI photography features and overall impeccable quality, nothing could quite match it.

Backing up the camera is a high-quality infinity display screen, tonnes of power and a massive battery. In other words, the Huawei P30 Pro is still to this day one of the best phones out there, even with the arrival of the P40 Pro.

Huawei's latest and greatest handset, the Huawei P40 Pro is an exceptional phone, rivalling both Samsung and Apple's flagship phones. It has a beautiful design, similar to the S20 Plus, a lightning-fast performance and possibly the best camera currently available on a phone.

If it wasn't for the lack of Google services, this would be sitting right at the top battling Apple and Samsung for the number 1 spot.



