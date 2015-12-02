You can buy the Samsung Gear VR in the UK today

Samsung's Gear VR headset has been through many iterations in its short lifespan, but now the final version is available to buy in the UK – and it's not as expensive as you might think.

The new Samsung Gear VR works with the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S6 Edge+, using those phones' 2K displays to give you one of the best VR experiences out there.

This version is 19% lighter than the Gear VR Innovator Edition, and has a bit more cushioning packed in to make it a more comfortable experience. It means you should be able to wear the Gear VR comfortably for longer while gaming and watching 360-degree films.

If you want one today it'll cost you £80 from Samsung's official store, and it's only available in Frost White at the moment. At the time of writing there is stock available, but when it went on sale in the US a few weeks ago it sold out in less than a day.

O2 will be stocking the new Gear VR as well, but we'll have to wait until the New Year for that.