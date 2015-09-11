Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic might cost more than the Apple Watch Sport

IFA kicked off with a ton of smartwatches including the Samsung Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic. Though not it's not official yet in the US, it seems like we have an inkling about upcoming pricing.

Canada's Best Buy loaded its site with the wearables ready for pre-orders and it looks like the Gear S2 will cost CA$399 (£260, AU$560) in black and silver, with the S2 Classic weighing in at CA$429 (£280, AU$600). The conversions are quite a bit higher in US dollars and likely won't be the final pricing.

However, if it does match up, then the Gears will actually cost more than an Apple Watch Sport, which starts at $349 (£299, AU$499).

Design-wise, the Gear S2 Classic is likely aimed at the Apple Watch Edition crowd and will ship in a black case with a leather band. The Gear S2 will ship with a dark gray case and dark gray band or silver case with white band.

There's no real difference between the two Samsung smartwatches except for the dimensions and battery size with the latter only differing in the Gear S2 3G model.

The Gears are shipping on October 2 in Canada. Global pricing should be announced soon, along with a release date for the wearables. We hope.

Via MobileSyrup