Medion Erazer P6689 deal cuts the price of the gaming laptop to just £550

If you’re in the market for a relatively affordable gaming laptop, you might be biding your time until Black Friday – but don’t forget that there are some great deals already as retailers get into the discount spirit, including this 15-inch notebook from Medion.

The Medion Erazer P6689 has everything you need to play games on the go without destroying your bank balance – which is something that gaming laptops can often do – plus it’s even cheaper now with £180 off from Box.

For a smidge under £550, you get a 15.6-inch Full HD screen – and that’s an IPS display, so colors will be nicely rendered – powered by an Intel Core i5-8250U processor backed up with a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

That CPU and GPU combination will run many games nicely, although some contemporary titles may well need the detail levels tweaking down somewhat. This is the case with any budget gaming laptop, though – if you want to conquer demanding gaming with a notebook, then you’ll need to fork out serious cash, there’s no way around it.

This gaming laptop has 8GB of DDR4 RAM on board, and storage is plentiful with a 1TB hard drive, plus you get a DVD writer. And a further neat bonus has been thrown in with the inclusion of a free Intel games bundle, so you’ve got some fresh titles to try out on your new machine when it arrives.

Medion Erazer P6689 15.6-inch gaming laptop £729.97 £549.97 at Box

Get your game on with this affordable Core i5-8250U powered laptop with a GTX 1050 GPU. It comes with an Intel games bundle that includes Total War: Three Kingdoms, Frostpunk, Warhammer: End Times Vermintide and more. You get £180 off the Erazer which represents a discount of 25%.View Deal

Of course, there’s a chance we may see even more compelling deals on gaming laptops when Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 roll around, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on all that when the time comes. But for now this Medion machine is a seriously tempting proposition, for sure…