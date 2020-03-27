Vodafone broadband deals reworked with price cuts and existing customer rewards

Vodafone has taken its broadband deals and given them a very vigorous shake, coming out the other end with a number of new features. And in this shake-up, existing customers come out on top.

While this has always been the case, with Vodafone offering a £2 a month discount to existing customers, it has now upped the bounty with the option of cutting £3 a month off your broadband price.

This is all part of 'Vodafone Together' a scheme to benefit those with existing Vodafone features. However, this is where it gets confusing as some will receive a £2 discount and others will go up to £3.

This depends on the plan you add in/already have. If you're an existing pay monthly phone customer, 24 month SIM or 18 month SIM customer, or are planning on buying any of these with your internet, you'll save £3 a month.

Those with mobile broadband, a 30 day SIM or 12 month SIM will be exiled to a £2 a month saving. And for non-existing customers or those not planning on buying any of the above with your broadband, you won't get any savings.

On top of all of above, Vodafone has slashed the price of its faster package, making both of its plans the same price. It has also followed in the footsteps of BT, pushing its contract lengths all the way up to 24 months long.

These cheap Vodafone fibre broadband deals in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm (an extra saving up to £3 is available for Vodafone customers)

Here it is, the real bargain of the group! It costs £22.95 (the same as above) for speeds averaging 63Mb. And existing Vodafone customers could save up to £3 a month, bringing the cost down to a market-leading £19.95!

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.95pm (an extra saving up to £3 is available for Vodafone customers)

Well be honest, there is absolutely no point in signing up for this plan right now considering the above, faster plan is the same price. So scroll up and reap the rewards!

View Deal

What other broadband deals are there right now?

With Vodafone now operating on 24 month contracts, many will find that it is no longer a viable option. For those people, there are plenty of other options out there. Plusnet has a great fibre plan with speeds averaging 36Mb for £22.99 a month. A price drastically lowered by the £75 Mastercard included.

Or EE's fibre plan gets you the same speeds but for £23 a month. Another option from a rarely discounted broadband supplier.

