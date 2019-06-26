Vizio's Dolby Atmos soundbar surround system hits the UK at £599.99

After teasing its entry for some months now, Vizio, the US audio and TV giant, has finally brought its first Dolby Atmos product to the UK market.

The Vizio 36in 5.1.2 Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos (SB36512), to give the set its full name, offers an Atmos-enabled soundbar, alongside a wireless subwoofer and two rear satellite speakers.

Measuring up at 36-inches for the bar, with the set in its entirety priced at £599.99, it packs in three drivers for left, right and centre channels, along with two upward-firing speakers to give the sense of enveloping height that Dolby Atmos's object-based audio is lauded for.

Here's what we thought of it

With the soundbar system already on sale in the US, we've had the pleasure of playing with the kit already earlier this year. We found it to be a dependable soundbar for the price, if a little bit picky with its sweet spot.

"The Vizio Soundbar SB36512-F6 ticks all the right boxes in terms of features - offering both Chomecast casting and Dolby Atmos at a value price - but skips on some of the more premium features including an LCD screen on the soundbar and improved soundstage," said TechRadar's own Nick Pino.

"Overall this is a solid upgrade on your TV’s speakers, surely, and if you’re looking for Atmos on the cheap it’s a good place to start, but some moderate sound issues hold it back from achieving aural greatness."