HP's monster 20-inch notebook

Just when you thought you'd seen everything, along comes HP to test the water with this monstrous 20-incher: the HP Pavilion HDX Entertainment Notebook PC. The company has decided to pull out all the stops following the launch of Intel 's latest-gen Centrino platform. And you can even have it with an HD DVD drive.

Speculation across the web predicted that the HDX would be a gaming laptop - similar to those from Dell's XPS brand. But HP has traditionally had a firm grip on home entertainment as a more general impetus behind its larger models. And so it remains.

The HP Pavilion HDX Entertainment Notebook PC is designed to give a 'home theatre' experience - hence the option of adding an HD DVD drive to the model. There's even a 'TheatreMode' so you can lower the LED brightness and reduce distraction. The 20.1-inch screen uses HP's BrightView tech, while there's also an integrated AltecLansing speaker system and a subwoofer.

Like every other notebook unveiled after the Santa Rosa announcement, the new model is designed to 'redefine the notebook experience'. Despite the Intel platform, HP has chosen to plump for ATI/AMD Mobility Radeon graphics. The bad news is the HDX won't hit these shores until September - so expect new ATI/AMD mobile graphics by then...

The HP Pavilion HDX Entertainment Notebook PC is also predictably Vista Premium certified and has a full Media Center remote which slots into the side of the laptop. Gigabit Ethernet, eSATA port plus integrated webcam and microphone are some of the other goodies on offer.

Pricing will start at £1,400.