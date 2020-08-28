Very bank holiday sales are offering major discounts on top tech this weekend

You can grab discounts on everything from headphones to appliances in Very's latest bank holiday sales this weekend. We've found our top picks of the best TV, laptop, headphone, smartwatch, kitchen appliance, smart home, and tablet deals from Very's latest bank holiday sales to make sure you're picking up the highest value savings while you shop.
This weekend's highlights include a Samsung Q60 QLED TV with a £200 discount, now available for just £599. Or, you can pick up a super cheap laptop for just £184 if you're looking for a smaller machine for everyday web browsing and lighter work. We've spotted the lowest price yet on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones - previously our top rated cans before this year's instalment was released. You'll find them available for just £229 right now, down from £330.
Those are just some of the excellent Very bank holiday sales making their way to you this weekend, so keep scrolling for more tablet deals, smartwatch offers and cheap kitchen appliances as well. We're also rounding up all the latest bank holiday sales right here on TechRadar if you want to see what the rest of the web is up to as well.
Very's top bank holiday sales
Bank holiday TV deals from £169.99 at Very
Very's bank holiday sales are dropping prices on everything from high-end Samsung QLEDs to super cheap budget TVs. That means you can save cash on every model and size you could ask for, which is particularly impressive considering the level of savings on offer here.
Luxor 50-inch 4K TV:
£349.99 £279.99 at Very
Samsung Q60 43-inch QLED TV:
£799 £599 at Very
Hisense 65-inch ULED 4K TV:
£1,499 £899 at Very
Save up to £840 on laptops and MacBooks at Very
There's some big savings up for grabs on laptops in Very's bank holiday sales this weekend. That means savings in the cheaper price ranges, but we're also seeing plenty of gaming laptops seeing their own price drops and MacBooks are even taking up to £300 off right now as well.
Acer 11-inch Chromebook:
£199.99 £184.89 at Very
Honor MagicBook 14-inch laptop:
£549.99 £499.99 at Very
2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch:
£1,299 £1,129 at Very
Save big on top brands in tablet deals at Very
From iPads to the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire tablets to cheap Huawei devices, you'll find big savings on top tablets in Very's bank holiday sales.
All-new Fire HD 8 tablet:
£109.99 £84.99 at Very
iPad Mini 5:
£399 £349 at Very
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6:
£619 £559 at Very
Big brand headphones discounted at Very
There's an excellent selection of headphone deals at Very this weekend, from the lowest price yet on the Sony WH-1000XM3s to a fantastic AirPods Pro discount that's proving particular popular this week. You'll find our top picks just below.
Apple AirPods Pro:
£249 £219 at Very
Beats Solo Pro:
£269 £189 at Very
Sony WH-1000XM3:
£330 £229 at Very
Save up to £50 on smartwatch deals at Very
You'll find Garmin, Samsung, Huawei and Fitbit smartwatches on offer this weekend at Very, with some decent savings bringing these cheaper watches down to lower price points in the bank holiday sales.
Huawei Band 4 Pro:
£69.99 £49.99 at Very
Garmin Vivoactive 3:
£199.99 £159.99 at Very
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2:
£269 £249 at Very
Smart home devices up to £100 off at Very
There's a massive range of smart home devices reduced at Very right now. From Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays to Blink home security systems and Ring doorbells, you'll find everything you need to kit our your home with the most intelligent gear out there.
Amazon Echo Dot:
£49.99 £29.99 at Very
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus:
£199 £159 at Very
Blink XT2 5 camera system:
£399.99 £299.99 at Very
Save up to £120 on large appliances at Very
Whether you're looking for a new washing machine, fridge freezer, oven, or hob top you'll find plenty of savings at Very this weekend. With big brands like Hoover, Samsung and Hotpoint getting in on the mix as well there's plenty of quality on offer here.
Hoover 10KG washing machine:
£399 £299.99 at Very
Beko gas cooker and grill:
£349.99 £299.99 at Very
Samsung frost-free fridge freezer:
£549.99 £449.99 at Very
