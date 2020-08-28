Very bank holiday sales are offering major discounts on top tech this weekend

You can grab discounts on everything from headphones to appliances in Very's latest bank holiday sales this weekend. We've found our top picks of the best TV, laptop, headphone, smartwatch, kitchen appliance, smart home, and tablet deals from Very's latest bank holiday sales to make sure you're picking up the highest value savings while you shop.

This weekend's highlights include a Samsung Q60 QLED TV with a £200 discount, now available for just £599. Or, you can pick up a super cheap laptop for just £184 if you're looking for a smaller machine for everyday web browsing and lighter work. We've spotted the lowest price yet on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones - previously our top rated cans before this year's instalment was released. You'll find them available for just £229 right now, down from £330.

Those are just some of the excellent Very bank holiday sales making their way to you this weekend, so keep scrolling for more tablet deals, smartwatch offers and cheap kitchen appliances as well. We're also rounding up all the latest bank holiday sales right here on TechRadar if you want to see what the rest of the web is up to as well.

Very's top bank holiday sales