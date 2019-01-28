UK's cheapest Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles expire at midnight tonight

Thanks to a special 10% off voucher code you can get the absolute cheapest prices in the UK today on a range of new console bundles. We've got a Nintendo Switch bundle and discounted deals on both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro.

You'll have to be quick though, as this voucher code expires at 23:59 tonight. In all honesty though, we'd be more concerned about the stock itself selling out as numbers are dwindling already.

Prices on hot consoles like the two PS4s and Nintendo Switch have been a little stagnant since the Black Friday deals and Christmas discounts ended and things weren't particularly special for the Boxing Day and January sales either. For the next few months actually, we expect deals to be thin on the ground. We're pretty sure you don't want to wait all the way until Amazon Prime Day in the summer though, so why not take a look at today's last-minute offers and see if any take your fancy? Note: you can use this voucher code on anything at AO's eBay store as per the terms below.

10% off voucher code: PERKUP

Expires: January 28th 23:59

Where: AO's eBay page

Maximum discount: £50

Minimum spend: £40

PS4 Pro | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £314.10 at AO's eBay

This is the hottest deal of the lot as other stores are charging £350 for this Red Dead PS4 Pro bundle. Enter 'PERKUP' at checkout to get that price smashed down to just £314.10 for today only.

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £224.10 at AO's eBay page

Another chance to use the eBay voucher code off these new PS4 bundles. Use 'PERKUP' at checkout to knock 10% off the regular price. No other store comes close this week as £250 seems to be standard elsewhere.

Nintendo Switch | FIFA 19 | £287.10 at AO's eBay

Considering you'll struggle to find a Nintendo Switch on its own below the default £280 asking price, getting FIFA 19 for a mere £7 on top is a steal. Don't forget to enter the voucher code 'PERKUP' at checkout to get this price.

You don't have to use this code on consoles by the way. You can use it on anything at AO's eBay page including TVs, coffee machines and more (as long as it's over £40). Check out the full range.

Didn't see a deal you liked today? Bookmark our regular deal pages on the below consoles so you can check in on the most up-to-date deals at any time.