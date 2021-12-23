Today's best Samsung S21 deal now comes with a free Chromebook too

Audio player loading…

Nearing their 1st birthday, you can now get Samsung Galaxy S21 deals for less than £35 a month without having to pay a massive amount at the start.

And the best S21 deal on the UK market right now comes from retailer Mobile Phones Direct. Brimming with 100GB of data each month together with unlimited calls and texts, you can get you brand new Samsung flagship smartphone with a payment of £29.99 at the start followed by bills of only £31 per month. Over the course of the two years, that totals less than £800, which is terrific value for one of the world's best handsets.

We'd be alerting you to this tariff anyway, but today it just got even better. That's because for a limited time, all Samsung S21 deals from Mobile Phones Direct (as well as a selection of other retailers) come with a free Samsung Chromebook 4 with an RRP of £299. A fantastic freebie!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £29.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited mins & texts | £31 a month

We're a big fan of this tariff anyway, with its extremely reasonable bills and massive data allowance. But that free Chromebook makes it absolutely fantastic. Unless you truly need unlimited data, you won't find better than this right now if you have your heart set in a Samsung S21 deal.

How to claim your free Chromebook

Once you've purchased the above offer - or, indeed, any other Samsung Galaxy S21 deal from selected retailers - you then have to head over to the special page on the Samsung website here within 60 days of purchase.

Then it's just a case of selecting your country of residence and following the prompts onsite, starting with the big, fat CLAIM NOW button. You'll need to upload a proof of purchase and a photo showing the product's serial number. So there are a couple of hoops to jump through, but well worth it for that handy little Chromebook.

What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 like?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a 5G handset at a price that massively undercuts iPhone 13 deals and is even cheaper than its predecessor the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super-powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.

