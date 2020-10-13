This Wi-Fi 6 router deal from Asus should not be missed

Amazon Prime Day again proves to be an awesome time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi thanks to deals like this, which knocks the price of a new Wi-Fi 6 router, the Asus RT-AX55, to just £76 (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best router deals in your region).

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless network tech which brings faster and more reliable Wi-Fi to compatible devices, while also covering a lot more area. This means they are great for anyone who has a home that suffers from Wi-Fi blackspots.

Asus RT-AX55 Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 dual-band router: £95 £76 at Amazon

Get Wi-Fi 6 tech in your house for an impressively low price with this great Amazon Prime Day deal. With speeds of up to 1,800Mbps on the wireless network, this is a brilliant router for homes with busy networks and lots of internet connected devices.View Deal

While Wi-Fi 6 routers are backwards compatible, which means any Wi-Fi device can connect to them, to get the full benefit of the new wireless technology, the device you're using needs to be Wi-Fi 6 as well.

The good news is that an increasing number of new smartphones, tablets and laptops are all Wi-Fi 6. And, even if you don't have many (or any) Wi-Fi 6 devices right now, getting a Wi-Fi 6 router means you'll be well prepared when you upgrade your devices.

If you're not in the UK, here are some great router deals where you are:

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.