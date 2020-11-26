This UK retailer will have Xbox Series X stock after Black Friday – here's how to get one

You may not be having much luck nabbing an Xbox Series X Black Friday deal, but one UK retailer is promising stock once we enter December – that is, for shoppers who are selected in a randomized ballot for the next-gen console.

Box.co.uk has told TechRadar it will get "second and third waves of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S UK stock on the 7th and 14th of December". Given the rush that websites usually experience when new stock goes live, though, Box.co.uk is inviting shoppers to enter their email address into a ballot, with the winners randomly selected.

You will still have to pay for the Xbox Series X if your name is picked, of course, but it seems like a less stressful way to buy than fearfully scanning every retailer – which is what those of us at TechRadar are doing to keep our where to buy Xbox Series X and where to buy Xbox Series S guides updated with the latest info.

Box.co.uk says this "ensures a smoother transaction and stops customers from having to battle each other on a website put under an enormous amount of strain with huge volumes of traffic all trying to purchase the same product at one time."

Keep in mind, too, that you'll have a limited window to claim the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S allotted to you – so be sure to keep your eye on your inbox in the coming weeks if you decide to enter the ballot.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Xbox Series X Black Friday deals in your region.

Xbox Series X console: enter the ballot at Box.co.uk

Enter this ballot to buy an Xbox Series X console after Black Friday. Stock doesn't arrive until December 7 and December 14, but you can throw your hat in the ring now. With native 4K gaming, a disc drive, and wireless Xbox controller included.View Deal

Xbox Series S console: enter the ballot at Box.co.uk

Try to nab this step-down Xbox Series S console instead – or enter for both! There's no disc drive or native 4K here – making do with 4K upscaling – but it's a still a highly powerful console. The compact size may make it more tempting for you too.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are high-demand consoles right now, and for good reason. The flagship Series X allows for native 4K gaming, powerful 12 teraflop processing, and a Quick Resume feature for swiftly jumping from one game to another. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review – but the step-down Xbox Series S is worthy of note too.

There are a few key differences: the Xbox Series X has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that's capable of playing physical games and movies while the Xbox Series S does not; the Xbox Series X has a large 1TB SSD that can store, on average, around 16 games while the Xbox Series S has a 512GB SSD that only stores around four to five; and the Xbox Series X renders games in native 4K at 60 frames-per-second, while the Xbox Series S targets 1440p.

They have more in common than they do differences, though, and the cheaper model is worthy of being called an Xbox Series X deal in and of itself.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

Not in the US? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below: