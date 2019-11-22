This Ring Doorbell Echo Show combo deal is ideal for improving home security

Yes, with a full week to go before Black Friday, many stores just couldn't wait any longer and have launched loads of deals already. Naturally, the Amazon Black Friday deals are running front and centre today and the camera-enabled Ring doorbells are among some of our favourite items so far.

Our runaway pick of the bunch is the bundle with a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Amazon Echo Show 5 that saves you as mighty £159.99. The smart speaker with a screen lets you see who is at the door and even allows you to speak to them (or ignore them if they have a clipboard) without opening the door. And the smart screen has plenty of other uses too such as video calls, music and video playback and the Alexa smart assistant.

If you don't fancy the Echo Show 5, then you can always use your phone, tablet or PC to see who is at the door – you don't even have to be at home. There are two options for picking up a discounted Ring Doorbell on its own too, one of which is particularly useful if you rent your home and don't want to mess about with wires and drills.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5: £308.99 £149.99 at Amazon

This bundle combines a great smart doorbell with a compact smart display that you can use to see who's ringing, as well as doing many other things, and it's less than half price.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: £179 £119 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows you who's at your door, even when you're not in, improving both your security and convenience, and right now it's available at a big £60 discount.

Ring Door View Cam: £179 £119 at Amazon

With its simple drill-free installation and battery-powered operation, the Ring Door View Cam is ideal for renters, while still offering most of the features of other smart doorbells, and right now you can get a 34% saving.