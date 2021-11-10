This PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox Series X|S drops by 17% ahead of Black Friday

We're a year into the launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, and we're about to see Halo Infinite arrive just in time for Christmas.
Which is why it can help to buy some additional controllers for the inevitable multiplayer matches with friends and family. This is where the PowerA Wired controller comes in to save on some change. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Xbox controller deals in your region.)
As the official Xbox controllers usually cost £69.99, they can make a significant dent in your wallet, which is why third-party controllers are the next best thing.
However, it's worth bearing in mind that while the controller will rumble, make sure that you've got enough space for the wired connection between the controller and the Xbox.
Today's best early Black Friday PowerA Wired Controller deal
PowerA Wired Controller:
£29.99 £24.99 at Amazon UK
Save £5 - Featuring the same design as the official Xbox controllers that have gone almost unchanged for years, this one is wired, has rumble, and is a perfect addition to a multiplayer evening.
With the Xbox Series consoles entering its second year, there's plenty of games featuring multiplayer modes to look forward to.
From Halo Infinite to Asterix & Obelix, Them Bombs and many more, there's plenty of use that you'll be able to get out of having a collection of third-party Xbox controllers as we head into Christmas.
They're also a good alternative to the official Xbox controllers, especially if you have plans for events at your home or somewhere else that will be able to house an Xbox.
Especially if you've been playing previous Halo games in preparation for Halo Infinite, you'll already be able to get a lot of use out of a PowerA controller with a friend if you're going into Co-op or one of the Firefight modes.
We can't see this price dropping much further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if you're keen on a third-party Xbox controller, we'd recommend snapping them up right away.
More PowerA Xbox controller deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for PowerA Xbox controllers from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
