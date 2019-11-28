This Philips OLED TV is now under £1,000 in massive Black Friday discount

Ah, OLED TVs. While OLED panels are pretty much the pinnacle of high-contrast, cinematic picture quality for the home, boy can they be expensive. Thanks to the massive sales event that is Black Friday, though, plenty of OLED models are getting sizeable discounts – with the likes of the Philips OLED754 now available for only £989.

The OLED754 has previous seen its price slashed by £200 to only £1,100, though a secondary price cut has brought that to under £1,000 – an astonishing breakthrough for an OLED TV that's still very much a premium offering.

We've seen similar price dips previously, and the cheapest OLED price so far has probably been the Hisense O8B OLED, which was available for a short time at only £899. Nonetheless, this is still a startlingly good price for Philips' starter OLED, and marks a wave of Black Friday TV deals offering true value on high-end panel technology.

Today's best Philips OLED TV deal

Philips 55-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV: £1,300.00 £989 at Amazon

If you want to get ahead of the curve for a change, consider picking up this Philips OLED754 TV. It's the company's 2019/2020 model and uses both Ambilight and Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine. The previous £200 discount has now plunged to a total £310 off too.View Deal

The Philips OLED754 not only has an OLED panel, either; you'll also get Philips' Ambilight technology, for displaying onscreen colours on the wall behind your television for a true ambient mood.

Those after a more advanced offering can check out the Philips OLED+984, too, which we awarded five stars for its four-sided Ambilight, top-notch picture quality, and integrated soundbar – though you'll be paying over £4,000 for the privilege.

If you're not in the UK, or just want to see some other prices on OLED TVs, you can see some more of the latest deals below: