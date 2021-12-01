Trending

This Philips OLED TV deal is the best Black Friday sale still going

By last updated

An entry-level OLED at a very good price

Philips OLED 706
(Image credit: Future)

Currys is still feeling the Black Friday TV deal fever, with a number of brilliant offers still available – including one Philips OLED TV deal you won't want to sleep on.

The 55-inch Philips OLED 706 is an entry-level OLED screen that launched this year. You're getting the same P5 Gen 5 processor as high-end sets, as well as 4K HDR and a 120Hz panel – and that's all for just £979 after a £420 discount.

Those after a bigger screen, too, can nab the 65-inch model for £1,299 after an even larger £500 price cut.

Today's best Black Friday OLED TV deal

Philips 55OLED706 4K Ambilight TV:  £1,399

Philips 55OLED706 4K Ambilight TV: £1,399 £979 at Currys
Save £420 - Grab this great deal on Philips' new entry-level OLED TV for 2021, with three-sided Ambilight, 4K HDR, and the Android TV platform.

View Deal

What's the catch? There's little to complain about here, with Philips offering top-notch picture processing, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ format support, as well as Freeview Play.

The 'entry-level' nature of this screen is largely to do with its Ambilight system, which is built into the sides and upper edge of the display to project onscreen colors onto the wall behind – upping the ambience and making for immersive movies and games. 

The 706 model only packs in three-sided Ambilight, so you won't get the full four-sided effect of some fancier screens – nor the built-in impressive soundbars of pricer models. Otherwise, though, it could be a very smart buy.

More Black Friday TV deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for great smart TVs in your region:

More Black Friday deals (UK)

Henry St Leger
Henry St Leger

Henry is TechRadar's News & Features Editor, covering the stories of the day with verve, moxie, and aplomb. He's spent the past three years reporting on TVs, projectors and smart speakers as well as gaming and VR – including a stint as the website's Home Cinema Editor – and has been interviewed live on both BBC World News and Channel News Asia, discussing the future of transport and 4K resolution televisions respectively. As a graduate of English Literature and persistent theatre enthusiast, he'll usually be found forcing Shakespeare puns into his technology articles, which he thinks is what the Bard would have wanted. Bylines include Edge, T3, and Little White Lies.
See more TV news