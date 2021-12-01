This Philips OLED TV deal is the best Black Friday sale still going

Currys is still feeling the Black Friday TV deal fever, with a number of brilliant offers still available – including one Philips OLED TV deal you won't want to sleep on.

The 55-inch Philips OLED 706 is an entry-level OLED screen that launched this year. You're getting the same P5 Gen 5 processor as high-end sets, as well as 4K HDR and a 120Hz panel – and that's all for just £979 after a £420 discount.

Those after a bigger screen, too, can nab the 65-inch model for £1,299 after an even larger £500 price cut.

Today's best Black Friday OLED TV deal

Philips 55OLED706 4K Ambilight TV: £1,399 Philips 55OLED706 4K Ambilight TV: £1,399 £979 at Currys

Save £420 - Grab this great deal on Philips' new entry-level OLED TV for 2021, with three-sided Ambilight, 4K HDR, and the Android TV platform.

What's the catch? There's little to complain about here, with Philips offering top-notch picture processing, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ format support, as well as Freeview Play.

The 'entry-level' nature of this screen is largely to do with its Ambilight system, which is built into the sides and upper edge of the display to project onscreen colors onto the wall behind – upping the ambience and making for immersive movies and games.

The 706 model only packs in three-sided Ambilight, so you won't get the full four-sided effect of some fancier screens – nor the built-in impressive soundbars of pricer models. Otherwise, though, it could be a very smart buy.

