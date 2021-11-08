This Ninja Foodi air fryer is back to the same price as last Black Friday

Love fries and chicken wings but worried about the health implications of deep-fried food? Amazon has slashed 25% off the Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer AG301UK, which is now down to £149.99 from £199.99 , for today only (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region).

This air fryer deal, which is part of Amazon's Early Black Friday 2021 sales , brings it down to the same prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. We’d recommend snapping up this deal today due to the ongoing supply chain issues if you want to ensure the air fryer arrives before Christmas – and we may not see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale .

The best air fryers are one of the most popular items on Black Friday as they can be a costly purchase, which is why we’re constantly rounding up the best Black Friday air fryer deals . But a good air fryer deal is welcome any time.

Today's best Ninja air fryer deal in the UK

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer AG301UK: £199.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - For today only, Amazon has reduced this 5.7-litre air fryer that can also grill, bake, roast, and dehydrate by 25%. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer – it has dropped as low as £139.99 in December 2019 – this discount brings it back to the prices we saw last Black Friday and Cyber Monday. View Deal

The Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer AG301UK is a larger capacity version of the Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer Max , offering the ability to cook up to 5.7-litres of food, which Ninja says is enough to feed four people. The Health Grill and Air Fryer Max offers a smaller 3.8-litre capacity but comes with one additional cooking function, as it can reheat as well as grill, roast, air fry, bake and dehydrate. However, for most people, the AG301UK will suffice.

The air fryer comes with a crisper basket for cooking fries, as well as a cooking pot and grill plate for cooking meat such as chicken. It can reach temperatures of up to 265 degrees C and Ninja say the air fryer provides an authentic chargrilled taste without the smoke created when using a griddle pan on a stove.

More air fryer deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for air fryers from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.