This new broadband deal from John Lewis comes with a free £40 JL gift card

Black Friday may not be here yet but John Lewis is already releasing its offers and rewards, and its newest broadband deal rivals prices from even the top broadband providers.

This John Lewis Black Friday deal is excellent for anyone looking to get top quality broadband for a very affordable price, the company currently has some of the best cheap broadband deals in the UK.

Its new broadband deal offers you unlimited broadband for £20 a month, with a free e-gift card up to £40. Don't worry an e-gift card is the same as a gift card but its an electronic one so you don't need to leave the comfort of your home for your John Lewis purchases.

This deal is on the provider's Unlimited Broadband deal and comes with free 24/7 customer support, free line rental and free evening and weekend call plan. Now if you're looking for a more comprehensive broadband deal, JL also has discounts on its Unlimited Fibre (£26/pm) and Unlimited Fibre Extra (£31/pm) plans. The Fibre plan has download speeds of 36Mb and the Fibre Extra has 66Mb. You can compare all of the ISP's plans at our dedicated John Lewis Broadband deals page for more information.

This great value John Lewis Broadband deal in full:

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £40 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 per month

John Lewis is bringing the competition to Black Friday with this broadband deal. Unlimited broadband for just £20 a month, line rental and router included along with an evening and weekend call plan. Basically they've included everything in this one great package deal so you won't be hit with pesky activation charges. All of this and a £40 e-gift card? That's a pretty sweet deal.

How do I claim my John Lewis e-gift card?

John Lewis says that your e-gift card will be sent to you by email within 60 days of you activating your broadband service. This means that if you cancel your broadband within those 60 days then sadly the offer of that free e-gift card will be withdrawn.

Existing John Lewis Broadband customers

Unfortunately, John Lewis confirms on its website that this deal is exclusive for new customers only, so if you went and signed up for one of its broadband deals last week then you're out of luck.

And if you aren't sold on this offer and want to compare the prices to other broadband deals in the UK, you can follow the link or check out our broadband price comparison below.