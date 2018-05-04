This may be how the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in-display fingerprint sensor works

Rumors for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are beginning to heat up as the phone is expected to launch in August or September this year, and a new patent shows how one of the biggest rumored upgrades may become possible.

Specifically, a new patent shows how an in-display fingerprint scanner could be possible on the phone.

The patent, filed by Samsung - and found by 91 Mobiles - shows the company will likely allow you to place your fingerprint on the bottom half of the display to unlock the handset.

It shows that the phone can use the light-emitting properties of the AMOLED display to fluctuate the brightness around where you touch.

How will it work?

That way it will be able to track your fingerprint and work out if you're the right person - it's very similar tech to what we saw on the Vivo X20 Plus UD that launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We know Samsung has been experimenting with in-display fingerprint technology for a while now. We heard word the company wanted to include it on the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 ranges, but it wasn't ready for any of those devices.

This information isn't official and it's one of many routes the company could go when it finally decides to implement in-display fingerprint tech. But considering this is similar tech to what we've seen on other handsets it may well be the route Samsung decides to go down when it debuts such a scanner.

Whether it'll be ready for the Galaxy Note 9 is the big question. Instead it may be that the company is going to continue its work on the tech and debut the new feature on next year's Samsung Galaxy S10.

Via BGR