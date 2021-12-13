This massage gun makes a great Christmas gift, and it’s going cheap at Amazon

If you still need a Christmas gift for the sportsperson in your life, take a look at this deal on the Shavron Vibration Massage Gun, which earned four stars out of five from our reviewer earlier this year.

The Shavron Vibration Massage Gun has solid percussive massage capabilities with its powerful brushless motor and five-speed gears. It also includes four interchangeable head attachments, so you can get exactly the type of massage you need. And you won’t need to worry about recharging it frequently, as it has a 2550mAh lithium-ion battery that provides up to six hours of continuous use. Amazon has a 19% discount on the massager bringing the price down to £186.99 (was £229.99).

Save £43 - We found the Shavron to be a decent mid-price option for a muscle massager, with its amazing ergonomic design and great message capabilities, and it’s now being sold with a 19% discount over at Amazon.

When we tested this massage gun we found the battery runtime, design and massage capabilities to be its standout features. It would benefit from a wider range of massage heads, but it's still a great mid-range massager that should be picked up if you’re on a budget.

