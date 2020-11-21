This is the cheapest ever Samsung S20 Plus deal: £41/pm, 250GB, and free upfront

We rate the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus as the best phone on the market today and, unsurprisingly, Black Friday Samsung S20 Plus deals are going like hot cakes right now.

Out of those deals, this one is the shining star. Available from Mobile Phones Direct and on O2, for £41 a month and nothing upfront, you'll get 250GB. This isn't a tricksy three-year plan, either – over 24 months, all you'll be paying is £41 a month.

To put that into perspective, over that time you'll be paying a total of £984. The regular price to buy an S20 Plus is a whopping £999. So, with this Black Friday phone deal, you'll be getting a cheeky discount on the device and effectively bagging 250GB of 5G-ready data every month absolutely free.

This is the cheapest deal we've seen yet for the S20 Plus, and below we'll outline it in more detail so you can make sure it's right for you.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 100GB 250GB data | FREE upfront | £41 a month

While £41 a month is a fair wad of cash, for what you're getting, this is an absolute steal. You'll get Samsung's best-ever phone with a huge 250GB data limit, and to top it off you won't have to pay anything upfront. Oh, and did we forget to say it's cheaper overall than buying the device outright?

View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus like?

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature-heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

With the S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features.

While you could go for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals or the larger S20 Ultra, this feels like the best mix of value and cost Samsung has right now, especially considering its high-end processing power at a low cost.