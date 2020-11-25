This is sub-£300 Samsung 4K TV is one of the most popular Black Friday deals right now

We're constantly monitoring all of the best Black Friday deals here at TechRadar, and we've spotted that the Samsung UE43TU7100 4K TV is proving particularly popular.

The 43-inch set is available for under £300, although stock could run out in the near future, so you may want to make a buying decision soon if this Black Friday TV deal does take your fancy.

Interestingly, this TV is £399 at Argos, and £379 at Amazon, while both Very and John Lewis have cut its price to £319. However, the best Black Friday deal can can save you £80 if you head over to Currys. It certainly pays to shop around.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung UE43TU7100 deals near you.

Very popular Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £379 now £299 at Currys (save £80)

The Samsung UE43TU7100 is a highly affordable 4K smart TV this Black Friday with a saving of £80. If offers HDR10+ support, catch-up TV and 4K streaming, 4K upscaling and 2 HDMI ports.

View Deal

The UE43TU7100 is a great TV for those looking for an affordable 4K option, and aren't too fussed about the latest and greatest in panel technology.

As we wrote in our new Samsung TV 2020 round-up; "if you're after a truly cheap Samsung 4K TV, the TU7100 could be it. Keep in mind that goes without most of the picture-enhancing features deployed on [the much more expensive] QLED sets, isn't overly bright, has just two HDMIs, and doesn't have Ambient Mode."

However, you're unlikely to find a much better 43-inch TV at this price, so if this is the sweet-spot in terms of the size you want, the £80 saving on the Samsung UE43TU7100 will be a great Black Friday deal for you.