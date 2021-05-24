This excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar is now £200 cheaper

A great soundbar can totally transform your home cinema setup – and this excellent deal on one of the best soundbars you can buy today means that you can achieve brilliant sound without having to pay full price.

Usually costing £1,299, John Lewis has slashed the price of the Samsung HW-Q950T Dolby Atmos soundbar to £1,099, saving you £200. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung HW-Q950T prices in your region.)

Today's best soundbar deal

Samsung HW-Q950T Soundbar: £1,299 £1,099 at John Lewis

Save £200 – This 9.1.4-channel soundbar comes with rear speakers and wireless subwoofer included, providing incredible sound quality for your TV shows, films, and games. You're also getting Dolby Atmos and virtual DTS:X support, so you can expect an immersive sound that's perfect for building a great home cinema system.View Deal

The Samsung HW-Q950T is among the best soundbars you can buy today, with a class-leading audio performance and support for Dolby Atmos, virtual DTS:X, and hi-res audio.

For your money, you're getting a 9.1.4-channel soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, and rear speakers, so you'll have a complete home cinema sound system from one purchase.

As well as carrying two HDMIs and an optical audio port, the Q950T features easy-to-set-up Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. If you have an Android 8.1 Samsung phone, you can even connect it to the soundbar by simply tapping it on the soundbar’s bodywork.

At launch, we thought the Q950T was a little pricey – but with this deal, it's well worth snapping up.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Samsung HW-Q950T prices in your region below: