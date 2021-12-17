This De’Longhi espresso machine is back to its Black Friday lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of the De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685 espresso machine , reducing it from £189.99 to just £141.99 . That’s the same record-low price that the coffee maker , which can brew espresso from coffee grounds or compatible pods, hit on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , making it great value. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best espresso machine deals in your region.)

The best espresso machines let you play barista, creating coffee shop-style hot drinks from the comfort of your own home. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good coffee maker deal is always welcome.

Today's best De'Longhi coffee maker deal in the UK

De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685: £189.99 De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685: £189.99 £141.99 at Amazon

Save £48 - Amazon has knocked 25% off the cost of this compact espresso maker, which can pour two coffees at the same time and comes in a stylish red finish. This is the same price we saw for this espresso machine on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, making it excellent value. However, the coffee maker deal is only available for a limited period, so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

The De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685 comes with a steam wand to texturize milk for longer coffee-based drinks, such as cappuccinos or lattes. It comes with a 1.1 litre removable water tank, which can be fitted with an optional water filter if you live in a hard water area.

In our testing, we found that the espresso machine produced smooth, intense espresso with a thick, stable crema that reformed once sugar was sprinkled on top. However, there was some dripping from the spout after the espresso has been poured.

De'Longhi Scultura Espresso Machine ECZ351BK: £199.99 De'Longhi Scultura Espresso Machine ECZ351BK: £199.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - There’s also a 25% reduction on this larger espresso machine from De’Longhi. Not only can you fit two cups side-by-side more comfortably when using this coffee maker, compared to the one above, but it also has a large 1.4 litre water tank. This isn’t the lowest we’ve ever seen this espresso machine drop, but it is the best price this year.

