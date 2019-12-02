This Cyber Monday Fitbit HR deal drops the fitness tracker to its best Amazon price

Amazon has discounted its range of Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Ace 2 and Fitbit Ionic activity trackers for Cyber Monday by up to 34%. You can see all the Amazon Fitbit deals here, but most notable is the Fitbit Inspire HR, which is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon UK (not in the UK? Scroll down for Fitbit Inspire HR prices where you are).

Unlike the Fitbit Inspire, which was discounted over Black Friday too (to £39.99 for reference), the Inspire HR has 24/7 heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking via your phone and 15 exercise modes. This is a deep discount, and this sale only runs until the end of the day, so take advantage if you think that extra functionality might enhance your fitness regime. Check out the deal:

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £60.99 at Amazon

This super cheap Fitbit deal is one of the hottest offers at Amazon this Cyber Monday – it's the best ever price for the Fitbit Inspire HR, which unlike the regular Fitbit Inspire, has GPS and heart rate monitoring functionality. A great incentive to get up and moving, with step tracking and a wealth of stats visible in the Fitbit app.

Also discounted is the Fitbit Ionic, which is close to its all-time best price as well. Here's that deal:

Fitbit Ionic Health & Fitness Smartwatch (GPS): £249.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Not in the UK? No problem. Compare prices on the Fitbit Inspire HR wherever you are below.