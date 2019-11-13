This 4K TV from Samsung is £100 off in fantastic Currys Black Friday deal

Currys has slashed the price of this fantastic 4K TV in an early Black Friday deal, bringing it down from £499 to £399 – and saving you £100 in the process.

The Samsung UE43RU7470 LED TV boasts superb 4K upscaling from HD content, and rich, balanced colours thanks to direct-lit LED panels – you may not get the image quality of a QLED panel, but this LED TV is far more sophisticated than its cheap price might suggest.

It also comes with Samsung's Smart TV platform, Tizen OS, which gives you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, Now TV, BT Sports, BT TV, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Twitch, Plex, VLC and many more.

At 43 inches, it's a great choice for living rooms on the smaller side, and it's wall-mountable to free up even more space – the UE43RU7470 has a rather large stand, so you may find that wall-mounting is the best option.

