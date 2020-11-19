This 100GB Samsung Note 20 5G deal is unmissable at just £41 a month and free upfront

We're calling it now, this might be one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far this year. Bagging you the flashy new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, there is no better union for such a magnificent, premium handset than a particularly beefy tariff to go with it.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering just that with this Three tariff special. Booted up with 100GB of data to binge your way through each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, you'll get all this for just £41 a month. Better still, there's no upfront cost attached to this exceptional offer. If that's not a good'n of a Black Friday deal, we're not sure what is.

When it comes to working out whether a contract is really all it's cracked up to be, it's worth sitting down and doing some simple maths. Calculate the total cost of ownership by multiplying your monthly rate by the duration of the contract – in this case, £41 x 24 = £984.

Then subtract the cost of the handset itself (£949) and you've got how much you'll be paying for the tariff itself across the – usually – 24-month period. In this case, you'll pay £35 for the 100GB whopper of a tariff. Divide that to work out your monthly rate and you're looking at just £1.49 for a hugely generous allowance.

This fully loaded Samsung Note 20 5G deal in full:

Why Samsung Note 20 deals could be perfect for you

More of a phablet than simply a smartphone, Samsung's Note series bring together a bigger form factor with its stunning S Pen, allowing the perfect handset for creatives and doodlers alike. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is the latest from the South Korean brand, sitting as the moderately more affordable variant to its older, more flashy sibling, the Note 20 Ultra.

As well as boasting compatibility with the fifth generation of mobile connectivity (5G), the Note 20 also hosts a stunning 6.64-inch OLED display, though you'll only find a standard 60Hz refresh rate here compared to the S20. A decent screen size, though, this functions as the ideal canvas, utilising and making the most of the real standout feature, the S Pen.

In the Note 20, the S Pen brings together its Air Gestures, as well as shortcuts which instantly flash up when you pull the stylus from its slot at the bottom of the handset, taking you straight to the Notes app, PENUP for doodling, or even offering Live Messages. With 18ms latency, we found it a dreamy stylus to work with, a great partnership to the Note 20 handset itself.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets even better with its triple-array rear camera set-up, and 8K video shooting capabilities. It also plays host to Samsung's most powerful processor, the Exynos 990 CPU.