These Sony WH-1000XM3 alternatives are just £45 in outstanding headphones deal

Noise-cancelling headphones like the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM3 often come with high price tags – unless you can find a fantastic headphones deal, like the one we've spotted for the Mixcder E8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

Usually £129.99, Amazon has slashed the price of these budget-friendly cans to just £45.99 – that's a saving of £84 and a reduction of 65%.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Mixcder E8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £129.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM3s? These over-ear headphones from Mixcder may not be a high-spec, but at £45.99, they're am absolute steal, and could be a good introduction to noise-cancelling headphones.View Deal

The Mixcder E8 Noise-Cancelling headphones come with an 18-hour battery life when you have noise cancellation switched off; when you sue this feature, the battery life drops a little to 16 hours.

With support for Bluetooth 4.0, you should find that wireless connectivity is decent, although it may not be quite as reliable as headphones that support the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless standard.

While we haven't tested the E8s ourselves, we have tested their successors, the Mixcder E9 Noise-Cancelling Headphones extensively, and we were impressed by the noise-cancellation on offer, as well as their battery life and fit.

We weren't enamored with the sound, but felt they provided a decently balanced soundstage, and would be suitable for casual listeners (audiophiles will want to look elsewhere).

With the same 40mm drivers used in the E8s, you can expect a similar sound with these cheaper cans. So, while they probably won't reveal hidden details in your favorite songs, they should get you through your commute (and won't break the bank like the Sony WH-1000XM3s).