These iPad deals and iPad Pro deals can save you £100 on a premium Apple tablet

With these iPad deals Currys and John Lewis are leading the charge this week with some tidy discounts on a range of Apple sales, so if you're on the hunt for a cheap tablet, you're in luck.

At Currys, this 128GB 10.2 iPad for example is just £399 (was £429) and offers a fantastic everyday tablet for a wide range of users. With plenty of the latest tech under the bonnet and with some hefty storage to boot, this affordable iPad is the perfect addition to any collection and a great way to beat the lockdown boredom.

If you're in need of something a little more powerful, then John Lewis has just price cut the excellent 2018 iPad Pros, offering this 64GB Pro for just £649 (was £769). This is a whole £120 cheaper than the latest 2020 iPad, and a fantastic way to pick up a premium tablet for a whole lot less. If that wasn't enough, they're also offering up to £150 cashback with every purchase when you trade in an old iPad. This means you could potentially pick up one of these super-powerful iPads for just over £500, the lowest price we've ever seen on these flagship tablets.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best iPad deals in your region.

This week's best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB | £429 £399 at Currys

With a £30 saving overall, these 128GB iPads are a good buy for the average user. These are the best cheap iPads you can right now, and still feature fantastic tech under the hood as well as plenty of space for all your apps, movies, and games. Recommended if you don't need the power of the Pro.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB | £769 £649 at John Lewis

Save £120 on the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro at John Lewis right now. This £120 off discounted iPad Pro is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a really powerful tablet this weekend. You'll be getting a two-year guarantee, one year of Apple TV+ for free, and you can even trade-in your old iPad for up to £150 cashback. Considering the extreme prices of the 2020 iPad Pros, these are an increasingly attractive option.

View Deal

Save £150 on iPads when trading in at John Lewis

Upgrading? this is a fantastic option if you're looking for the very newest iPads this week in the bank holiday sales. With up to £150 cashback at John Lewis when you trade in an old device, you can pick up one of the new ones at a comparative bargain. What's more, they've got really good stock right now - plenty of colours and storage options are available across a range of iPads, iPad Pros, iPad Minis, and iPad Airs.

View Deal

