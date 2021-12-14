Trending

These cheap noise-cancelling headphones could make the perfect gift

This excellent headphones deal is worth snapping up

the sennheiser hd 450bt wireless headphones
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the music lover in your life, this excellent noise-cancelling headphones deal from Amazon might just save the day. 

The retailer has slashed the price of the Sennheiser HD 450BT from £159 to £99, saving you £60 and bringing the wireless headphones within £10 of their lowest price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The Sennheiser HD 450BT are a great budget alternative to class-leading headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, offering active noise cancellation, a great sound, and a comfy fit – so this deal is worth snapping up.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT: £159 £99 at Amazon
Save £60 - If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4, these Sennheiser cans are a great choice. Offering fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, they’ll suit most music lovers to a tee – and this deal brings them within £10 of their lowest price.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT impressed us with their well-balanced soundstage and warm bass frequencies. 

The battery life and connectivity are also both very good, and the noise-cancelling works well enough, although you might find that these headphones don’t quite block out all external noise. Saying that, we wouldn't expect total silence from headphones that cost just £99. 

The one downside to these wireless headphones is that their build feels a little flimsy, although for us that's a small bugbear rather than a deal-breaker. 

Not in the UK? You can find all the best Sennheiser HD 450BT deals in your region below:

Olivia Tambini
Olivia Tambini

Olivia is TechRadar's Audio & Music Editor, covering everything from headphones to music streaming services. Based in TechRadar's London offices, she's a popular music graduate who worked in the music industry before finding her calling in journalism. She's previously been interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live on the subject of multi-room audio, chaired panel discussions on diversity in music festival lineups, and her bylines include T3, Stereoboard, Top Ten Reviews Creative Bloq, and Croco Magazine.  In her spare time Olivia likes gardening, painting, and hanging with her cat Ethel and golden retriever Dora.
