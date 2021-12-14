These cheap noise-cancelling headphones could make the perfect gift

If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the music lover in your life, this excellent noise-cancelling headphones deal from Amazon might just save the day.

The retailer has slashed the price of the Sennheiser HD 450BT from £159 to £99, saving you £60 and bringing the wireless headphones within £10 of their lowest price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The Sennheiser HD 450BT are a great budget alternative to class-leading headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, offering active noise cancellation, a great sound, and a comfy fit – so this deal is worth snapping up.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT: £159 Sennheiser HD 450BT: £159 £99 at Amazon

Save £60 - If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4, these Sennheiser cans are a great choice. Offering fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, they’ll suit most music lovers to a tee – and this deal brings them within £10 of their lowest price.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT impressed us with their well-balanced soundstage and warm bass frequencies.

The battery life and connectivity are also both very good, and the noise-cancelling works well enough, although you might find that these headphones don’t quite block out all external noise. Saying that, we wouldn't expect total silence from headphones that cost just £99.

The one downside to these wireless headphones is that their build feels a little flimsy, although for us that's a small bugbear rather than a deal-breaker.

Not in the UK? You can find all the best Sennheiser HD 450BT deals in your region below: