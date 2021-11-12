The Xbox Series S is at its lowest price yet in this early Black Friday deal

On the hunt for an Xbox Series S? Then you don't want to miss this fantastic early Black Friday deal that sees the Xbox Series S at its lowest price yet.

Ebay is currently offering a brand new Xbox Series S for just £223.99, knocking over £20 off the usual £249.99 price tag. The console is being sold by a third-party retailer - modaphones - which we would usually advise caution with but, looking at the seller feedback, modaphones is currently sitting on a 100% positive feedback rating across 20760 reviews.

This is the lowest price that TechRadar has seen for a brand new Xbox Series S console so, while it's not a massive discount, it's certainly not a deal to be sniffed at. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Xbox Series S deals in your region)

So how do you get the discount? Well, the listing itself still shows the console prices at £279.99 but, when you go to checkout, apply the voucher code 'BLACKFRIDAYUK' and you'll see £56 knocked off - making the console £223.99. We've tested this for ourselves and it definitely works. Make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday Xbox Series X deals page for even more fantastic Xbox discounts.

Today's best Xbox Series S Black Friday deal

Xbox Series S | Brand New | Opened But Unused | 512GB: £279.99 Xbox Series S | Brand New | Opened But Unused | 512GB: £279.99 £223.99 at eBay with voucher

You can pick up this new Xbox Series S for the lowest price yet at eBay right now using the voucher code 'BLACKFRIDAYUK'. This will knock £56 off the listed price.

The Xbox Series S is the perfect entry point to the latest generation of gaming for those who don't mind being limited to digital editions of Xbox games or missing the extra bells and whistles of the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S will allow you to play the latest Xbox games at a more affordable price than the Series X, but it's worth noting that it has significantly less storage, prioritizes 1440p resolution for gaming and doesn't include a 4K HD Blu-Ray drive. Overall, it's less powerful than its flagship sibling, but if you just want to keep up-to-date with the latest generation of gaming then it's excellent value - especially when paired with Xbox Game Pass.

