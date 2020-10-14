The superb Fitbit Versa 2 is cheaper than ever right now, and it's selling fast

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an excellent fitness tracker packed with features, and it's now cheaper than ever at Amazon – but not for long. The offer is set to end at midnight on Tuesday October 14, or when stock runs out, so move fast to grab one.

It features all-day activity tracking to keep count of your steps, a smart alarm that will wake you at the best point in your sleep cycle, SPO2 monitoring, a raft of different workout modes, support for third-party apps, and voice controls via Amazon Alexa.

Fitbit Versa 2: £160.82 £129.99 at Amazon

When we first reviewed the Fitbit Versa 2, we called it 'near perfect', and it's holding up very well. It includes contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and app notifications. It's available in black, pink and grey, and is a steal on Prime Day.

The Versa 2 isn't the only FItbit to receive a big discount for Prime Day, either; the super lightweight Inspire and Inspire HR are also on offer, making them exceptional value if you're looking for a simple but high quality activity band

Fitbit Inspire: £49.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Fitbit's super slim activity tracker is fantastic value with this Prime Day deal. It tracks your steps throughout the day, with a battery life of up to five days, encouraging you to meet your daily activity goals, and automatically recognises workouts like runs, swims and bike rides. It's available in black and Sangria.

Fitbit Inspire HR: £86.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Inspire HR is a sleek, compact activity tracker that packs in all the same features as the original Inspire (including automatic workout detection and all-day step tracking), with the addition of a heart rate monitor so you can see whether you're raising your pulse enough to get a good cardio workout. The Inspire HR comes in black, lilac and white.

