The PlayStation Store is doubling down on discounts this month

The PlayStation store's Halloween sale period has barely ended, but it's already discounting more titles with the launch of its Double Discounts promotion.

Though everyone will be able to pick up games for cheaper, this sale will particularly appeal to PlayStation Plus subscribers as they’ll get, funnily enough, double the discounts. So, while non-Plus subscribers will get up to 35% off their purchases, Plus members will get a massive 70% off.

Some of the games will be available up to November 15 while others will be discounted until the final day of the sale on November 23.

Seeing double

Conveniently, the sale ends just before the beginning of the Black Friday period when physical and digital games are likely to go on sale so if you miss any titles in this sale, keep an eye out in the almost immediate future.

There are some genuinely great titles in this sale. Until November 15, for example, PS Plus subscribers will be able to buy Call of Duty Infinite Warfare for just £18.69 or Final Fantasy 7 for only £6.49.

There are even more appealing discounts available on series collection until November 23. PS Plus subscribers will have the chance to pick up the Assassin’s Creed Ezio collection for just £15.99, while the BioShock collection comes in at £17.99.

Those who want an appealing mix of the two might be interested in the excellent new Dishonored: Death of the Outsider which is knocked down to only £9.99.

The truly massive discounts, as we’ve said, are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The monthly subscription (which can also be purchased in 3, 6, or 12 month blocks) will also give you access to a selection of free games each and every month, more exclusive discounts and even cloud storage.

As memberships go, it’s one worth having and you can find the cheapest PlayStation Plus membership deals through us right here.

Between Halloween, Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year sales, it seems there are very few times we have to pay full price for digital titles from October to January.