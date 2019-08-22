The Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch is at its best price ever today

Garmin may already have released its Forerunner 245 watch, but if you don't need the latest and greatest technology for your workouts you may want to opt for the older Forerunner 235.

This running watch from 2015 still comes with some fantastic technology onboard, and today it's discounted to its lowest price that we've ever seen.

It's been discounted heavily in sales periods before, but today is the first time we've seen the price hit as low as £130. You can now get it in black and grey, black and red or black and blue.