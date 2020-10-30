The Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is its cheapest price ever at Amazon right now

If you like the idea of owning a fitness tracker, but hate the rubbery silicone straps they usually have, good news: the excellent Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, with a smart woven band, has taken a £20.99 price cut at Amazon for one day only.

We've only seen the Charge 4 Special Edition this cheap once before, and the price is unlikely to drop lower than this in the near future – even on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition| £149.99 £129 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best lightweight GPS fitness trackers you can buy today, and the special edition comes with a smart woven band with reflective fibres, in addition to the standard silicone strap. We've only seen the Special Edition this cheap once before, and the deal ends at midnight on October 30.

View Deal

If you fancy a change, the Charge 4 Special Edition also comes with the regular silicone band, and you can swap the two easily using quick-release pins on the back of the watch case.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a superb device for keeping track of your health and giving you extra motivation to get more active. It features all-day heart rate and step monitoring, plenty of workout profiles (with automatic activity tracking when it detects that you've started exercising). There's also on-board GPS, so you can track walks, bike rides and runs without carrying your phone.

Your data syncs automatically to your Fitbit account, where you can also find guided meditation sessions, water logging, menstrual tracking and other tools. It's even possible to connect the app to Strava so your workouts are synced automatically and shared with your contacts.

We've only seen the Charge 4 Special Edition this cheap once before, and the deal ends at midnight tonight (October 30) so move fast to grab it while it lasts.