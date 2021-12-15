The fantastic Apple MacBook Air M1 is at its cheapest ever price at Amazon UK

Amazon has just discounted the Apple MacBook Air M1 down to £889 (was £999) this week, yielding the lowest price yet in the UK on the latest model in Apple's range of superb entry-level ultrabooks.

Today's price cut actually beats the previous record (from Black Friday) by a whole £10 - that's not the biggest jump in the world but it's a nice little addition and a welcome one indeed considering there was already a big discount in effect.

Holding the current top spot in our best laptops buyer's guide, the latest Apple MacBook Air M1 is an easy recommendation from us. While some may prefer Windows machines, it's extremely hard not to be continually impressed by the MacBook Air. Not only does the M1 chip still hold up and yield more than enough power for most users, but Apple's also managed to make that all happen without the need for noisy fans. It's this great design, industry-leading battery life, and excellent screen that makes the MacBook Air M1 a great buy still for late 2021 in our books.

And, if you did want to get your MacBook Air by Christmas the best news yet is that it's in stock and ready to ship. We're probably not expecting this one to sell out (it didn't over Black Friday, after all), but it's nice to have that option if you were thinking about a truly lavish last-minute gift for yourself.

Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1): £999 Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £110 - Pick up the latest Apple MacBook Air for its lowest ever price at Amazon today with this great last-minute pre-Christmas deal from the retailer. In stock and ready for quick delivery, this great ultrabook is a real favorite of ours here at TechRadar and quite simply a great buy if you're looking for a lightweight stylish ultrabook for both work or casual use.

