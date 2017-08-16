The controversial Mass Effect: Andromeda is currently on sale on PC and Xbox

When it was first released, Mass Effect: Andromeda's myriad problems meant that it was hard to justify paying full price. But for anyone who's still tempted to give it a try now that BioWare has addressed some (though not all) issues with patches, the game is currently discounted on both PC and Xbox One.

The PC version is currently half price, down from £34.99 to £17.49. You'll have to buy the game through EA's Origin store, but since it isn't currently available on Steam there's no better alternative.

Meanwhile on Xbox One the game is discounted by a smaller 30%, from £54.99 to £38.49. Here the catch is that you'll need an Xbox Live Gold account (if you're looking to do that cheaply here are the best Xbox Live Gold deals currently available).

Around its release the game was criticized for its numerous bugs and glitches, uneven pacing and overly-ambitious crafting system, but if you're a fan of the series it's hard to resist the temptation to see how its most recent entry turned out.

Of course, you could always hold out until Black Friday to see if the title gets discounted further.