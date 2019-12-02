The brilliant Logitech G413 mechanical keyboard is just £33 for Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a Cyber Monday deal on a mechanical keyboard, your search is over because Amazon has slashed the excellent Logitech G413 to just £32.97 for one day only. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Logitech G413 deals near you.

We test a lot of mechanical keyboards at TechRadar, and the G413 is one of our all-time favourite budget boards. When we reviewed it, we were impressed by its no-frills design, with no traditional plastic case so you can see the super thin, matt black base directly underneath the keys.

Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboard: £99.99 £32.97 at Amazon

The G413 has long been one of our favourite budged mechanical keyboards, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. With its bare-bones stylings, it really stands out from the crowd and looks far pricier than it is. It features a full complement of responsive and near silent Romer-G switches, plus thoughtful touches like replacement caps for the WASD keys, USB passthrough, and a channel for your headphone cable. Brilliant stuff.

It has a full complement of Romer-G switches, which are responsive and nearly silent, and Logitech has thoughtfully included replacement caps for the WASD keys and the first five number keys for gaming. There's a USB passthrough, which is a rarity for a budget board, and a pathway at the bottom of the board to hold your headphone cable.

You don't get the dedicated function keys you'll find on pricier keyboards, but if you don't mind toggling the function keys then that won't be a problem. You won't find a better mechanical keyboard for this price. For more details, check out our full Logitech G413 review or our roundup of the best mechanical keyboards.

If you live outside the UK, these are the best Logitech G413 reviews near you:

