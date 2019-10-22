The best camera phone might be rivalled by Oppo's new super-cheap smartphone

If you want a great camera phone for amateur photography you're often staring at massive price tags for a new handset, but there may be a new cheap phone that's just as good, courtesy of Oppo.

This new smartphone, the Oppo A9 2020 (yes, a strange name given there was no A8, and it's not 2020 yet), comes with a whopping four rear cameras – a number you usually see in high-end devices like the Huawei P30 Pro, not budget devices like this.

You can pick up the Oppo A9 2020 for £220 SIM-free, at EE or Carphone Warehouse, so it's a rather affordable device. Oppo is no stranger to great budget phones, with the recent Oppo Reno Z wowing us, so the Oppo A9 2020 could be an incredible device.

We'll find out soon just how good it is, by conducting a full review with the handset.

What is the Oppo A9 2020?

The main feature of the Oppo A9 2020 is its four rear cameras. They consist of a 48MP main camera, 8MP sensor with ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors, one with a Portrait lens and one that's black-and white with a Mono lens. In short, it has the same rear camera specs as the Oppo Reno 2Z.

Fans of smartphone video should also take note, as the handset supports 4K video recording, which is rare at this price tag.

The camera seems designed to take great portrait shots, with the latter two snappers there to capture more detail and shadows in a picture.

The Oppo A9 2020 has a pretty chunky 5,000mAh battery too, which is one of the biggest sizes you'll see in a smartphone. That should see it go through two days of medium use, based on our experiences with other handsets with 5,000mAh power packs.

The display is a 6.5-inch screen, although we're not sure of the resolution yet. It's broken up by a small notch hosting a 16MP selfie camera.

Powering the Oppo A9 2020 is a Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is a decent mid-range processor, and there's also 4GB RAM. The device runs Android 9 operating system, and as of yet we're not sure when Oppo devices will be eligible to update to Android 10.

All in all, the Oppo A9 2020 has great specs for a £220 handset – but Oppo likely cut some corners somewhere in making such an affordable powerhouse. What corners did the company cut, and do they jeopardise the handset? We'll have to test the phone fully to find out.