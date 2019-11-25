The best Black Friday Xbox One S deal is at… Lidl?

There are a lot of places where we'd expect to pick up a great Black Friday Xbox One deal: Amazon, Currys, or maybe Argos. But the best Xbox One S deal we've seen so far happens to be at budget supermarket Lidl. Who'd have thought?
Lidl is offering the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, usually priced at around £200, for just £129. The disc-less console comes with one month's Xbox Live Gold subscription and three games: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3.
However, it's worth emphasising that this console does not play discs. Like, at all. You'll have to rely on Xbox Game Pass and digital downloads for your games.
If you don't mind ditching the disc then this offer could be for you – it's a fantastic price. However, you can't purchase the console online – instead, you need to make your way to a bricks and mortar Lidl store. The offer is available from November 29.
Here's what you're getting if you do:
Xbox One S 1TB All‑Digital Edition: Forza Horizon 3 | Sea of Thieves | Minecraft | 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription | £129 at Lidl
This is the lowest price we've seen (so far) for Microsoft's discless Xbox One S. While it may not have the power of the Xbox One X, grabbing the All-Digital with three games AND one month of Xbox Live Gold for just £129 is a bargain.View Deal
If you can't make it to Lidl store (or there's not one in your region), we've rounded up the best Xbox One S All-Digital deals you can buy online below for your perusal:
