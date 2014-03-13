New Panasonic smart TVs will come with a dose of Freetime

Panasonic has announced that it's sparking up a partnership with Freesat, and that the Freetime service will be available in selected new Panasonic Viera smart TVs.

Until now, you'd need a Freesat set-top box to use the service, but now it'll come built into the TV and it won't matter if your home gets its TV through a satellite or an aerial.

A Panasonic spokesperson told TechRadar that we can expect to see the first Viera model with Freesat in UK stores this May, however they were unable to confirm a price.

Freestylin'

Freetime lets users go back through the TV listings of the past seven days, as well as access on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer and 4oD. The fact that it will now work with Freeview as well as Freesat puts it in direct competition with YouView - a very similar service.

Freesat's been busily working its way into homes these past few months, with its user base now sitting at over 1.8 million.