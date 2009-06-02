Samsung readies 31-inch OLED TV for production

Samsung Mobile Displays has announced production ready OLED panels, at 14.1- and 31-inch screen sizes, which could spark a new wave of LCD competitors.

While the world is still waiting to see a rival emerge for Sony's XEL-1 11-inch OLED TV, these new panels would be used in laptops and as a rival to larger screen LCDs.

Using a process known as Fine Metal Mask technology, Samsung is able to make OLEDs more cost efficiently by losing fewer materials in the production process, thus making larger displays viable.

Super slim

The 14.1-inch display is Widescreen XGA, which is a resolution of 1366x768, and has all the usual OLED traits, such as a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and coming in at just 2.7mm thick, which would help lead to ultra slim laptops.

The 31-inch TV panel would be full HD at 1920x1080, would have a similar contrast ratio to its smaller counterpart and be just 8.9mm thick, although there are a few LCDs coming to the market which rival this depth already.

Alas, the crucial information is missing: the panels don't have a release date, nor a price point to speak of. We'll keep our fingers crossed that something happens soon, as we're bored with looking at Sony's ridiculously high priced 11-inch effort.

Via OLED-Info