Rejoice! Preacher will hit Amazon Prime a day after it airs in US

Preacher will be available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video just a day after its initial broadcast in the US, Amazon has announced.

This arrangement will continue throughout the length of the series, which is being directed by Seth Rogen and is based on the graphic novel of the same name.

The story follows a preacher played by Dominic Cooper as he grabbles with supernatural powers. Cooper is joined by co-stars Joe Gilgun and Ruth Negga who play Irish vampire Cassidy and ex-girlfriend Tulip respectively.

Graphic violence

The comics ran for 66 issues between 1995 and 2000 and gained a cult following thanks to their mixture of supernatural elements and imagery from westerns.

They also feature a range of oddball characters including fan-favorite Arseface.

The series premiere will be available in the UK, Austria, Germany and Japan from May 23, after its May 22 broadcast in the US. You can watch the trailer below.