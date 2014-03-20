Samsung 2014 4K and curved TVs will cost as much as you think they will

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but can you afford it?

Samsung put on an impressive Ultra HD 4K TV show at CES 2014 but now the it's time to hit the register as the company has finally given release info and pricing for some of these high-res sets.

First up is the massive and slightly ridiculous 105-inch curved 4K TV with the spanning 21:9 aspect ratio. The TV is still set for release in the second half of this year without any new word on pricing.

Consumers will soon be able to pick up the most expensive curved 4K TV, the 78-inch UNHU9000, at a price of $7,999 (about £4,843, AU$8,843).

Things start to get slightly more sensical going down the screen sizes with a 65-inch set for $4,999 (about £3,026, AU$5,531) and a 55-inch set priced at $3,999 (about £2,421, AU$4,420).

The smaller UNHU9000 sets will begin arriving this month and the 78-inch version is due to come later this year.

Meanwhile, Samsung's mid-tier UNHU8700 curved 4K screens will arrive later this spring. Pricing is yet to be announced.

4K around the bend

For some non-curved screen options, there's the UNHU8550 series of flat 4K TVs. Consumers may flock to this line's wide range of screen sizes and perks such as local dimming on each pixel to keep details crisp and blacks deep.

Arriving in March is the 55-inch UNHU8550 for $2,999 (about £1,815, AU$3,315) and 65-inch for $3,999 (about £2,421,AU$ 4,420).

Other sizes, such as the $3,499 (about £2,118,AU$3,868) 60-inch and $2,499 (about £1,513m AU$2,762) 50-inch, will arrive in May.

Via CNET