Ash Vs Evil Dead finally gets a groovy UK TV release date

It's taken a while for Ash Vs Evil Dead to reach the UK but Virgin Media has revealed that there's not long to wait: the show will be available from December 1 and the good news is that the series will be available on demand.

Ash vs Evil Dead is one of those TV shows that has cult written all over it. Created by Sam Raimi and starring the ever-brilliant Bruce Campbell, the show is currently halfway through its season in the US and was commissioned for a second before the first episode was even aired.

Virgin Media nabbed the rights to the show back at the beginning of November and has been teasing about the show coming on to its service ever since.

Instead of adding the show to one of its channels, however, it has gone down the on-demand route.

Dead happy

This is something that's increasingly happening with the BBC offering iPlayer-only content, and even Sky offering on-demand-only boxsets.

"We are very excited about bringing Ash vs Evil Dead to the UK, exclusively for Virgin Media customers. This long-awaited and much anticipated series marks a step-change in our TV programming strategy and demonstrates the true potential for video on demand," said David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media.

Ash Vs Evil Dead will be available for free from December 1 for Virgin Media customers with More TV and above and in HD to TV XL subscribers. The first five episodes will be available on demand straight away then, in keeping with the US, episodes will be available weekly.