TCL introduces two new TV series to rival high-end competitors

While other TV manufacturers are announcing crazy-thin OLED TVs and Quantum Dot-laden LED screens , TCL’s targeting a different kind of crowd – Roku lovers looking for a 4K UHD HDR TV to match their contemporary decor.

To that end TCL today announced two new high-end TV series, the C-Series and X-Series that, according to the Chinese electronics manufacturer, “marries stunning 4K high-dynamic range and super slim, elegant design for an upscale TV experience.”

So what, exactly, constitutes an upscale TV experience? Well, if we're being specific, two types of HDR (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and, in the case of the C-Series, an integrated Roku OS.

Hope you like Roku

The C-Series will be exclusive to North American markets and will be available this Spring with sizes ranging from 49 to 75 inches. The X-Series on the other hand will be a global product and will be available in two forms, the X2 and X3, both of which were announced at TCL's press conference at CES today.

While the C-Series focuses on implementing Dolby Vision, delivering brighter whites and deeper blacks, the X-Series' key feature is its Quantum Dot panel that offers 400-nit peak brightness. Both the C-Series and X-Series will also feature wide color gamut with advanced LED phosphor for more realistic colors, brighter highlights and increased light-to-dark contrast.

Better color, contrast and content

What if you can’t find HDR content? The C and X-Series smart TVs are also equipped with TCL 4K Creative Pro up-scaling so viewers can enjoy their existing HD content with increased detail and realistic clarity.

Beyond its high-end imaging processing capabilities, the C-Series also features an enhanced Roku TV remote with headphone jack for private listening and voice search, and both sets offer high-speed 802.11ac wireless and Ethernet networking for faster streaming and three HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2.

The X-Series will be available globally starting in the second quarter of 2017 in two different series – the X2 and X3 – and both series will have two screen sizes, 55 and a 65-inches.