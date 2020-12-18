Share your best Star Wars: Squadrons tips and win this X-Wing jacket and a game

If there’s one thing we’ve taken to heart after two months of playing Star Wars: Squadrons, it’s that to build the perfect squad, you’ve got to motivate your fellow players to fly better.

Varko Grey said it best: “Good pilots inspire those above and below them.”

With that ace advice, we’re offering you a chance to join #RadarSquadron. All you have to do is share your tips for Star Wars: Squadrons! Once you do, you’ll be entered to earn a shot at winning a prize no amount of Requisition or glory can get you – your very own Rebel squadron bomber and a copy of Star Wars: Squadrons, courtesy of EA.

That’s right: Five lucky UK-based winners can don the same X-Wing red bomber Rebel fighters wear from Coruscant to the Outer Rim and back again.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts Star Wars)

And while it doesn’t have the swag of that cargo-style military jacket commander Lindon Javes wears in the game, or the sheer cool points of general Syndulla’s pilot’s coat, this fire-red bomber has something those intergalactic fashion icons don’t: a free copy of Star Wars Squadron on PS4 and Xbox One.

Want to win this prize? Well, pilot, you’re in luck, because you can enter this random-winner contest up to 7 times. For each giveaway mission you complete, your name and email address gets added an additional time to the pot of potential winners (don’t worry, we’ll only use your email to contact you if you win).

These are the seven ways you can enter:

1. Follow TechRadar on Twitter

2. Share your best kill video or show #RadarSquadron how you’ve decorated your cockpit

3. Tell us your favorite, can’t-lose Squadrons tips

4. Invite more pilots to join #RadarSquadron

6. Help launch #RadarSquadron with a retweet

To complete them, take a look at the giveaway widget and walk through each one at a time. We’ll report back on December 28 with five winners!

If you joined the Rebellion – or graduated from the Imperial Academy – when Star Wars: Squadrons was released in October, way to go, soldier. You’ve likely soared through the campaign, seen enough fleet battles to become an admiral, and destroyed countless star fighters in the process. Now it’s time to lift up your fellow pilots and teach them that the only way to become a true ace is to fight, fall, get up, and fight again.

#RadarSquadron’s mission ends on Monday, December 28th at 11:59 PM ET. Get to your cockpits now!