Sony's Xperia 5 is now £200 off if you need a new Android phone

Sony phones are some of the best Android handsets on the market, but they're not the cheapest meaning you'll be spending a lot to get a recent phone from the company.

That said, the relatively recent Sony Xperia 5 has been discounted for Amazon Prime Day and it's the lowest price we've seen for that phone. That's likely because the new Xperia 5 II has just been released.

That doesn't mean the Xperia 5 isn't made for you though as it features a smaller design than Sony's flagship phones while still sporting a large 6.1-inch Full HD display and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor too.

Sony Xperia 5 (128GB): £699 £499.99 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 5 is built for those who want a smaller version of its flagship phone, but they still want to be able to get a great experience when watching films or playing games. The Xperia 5 will be able to do that with its 6.1-inch 21:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and its 6GB of RAM.

This is a strong choice if you're after a Sony phone, but if you want the latest Xperia 5 II you're unlikely to find any strong discounts over Prime Day as it was only released a couple of weeks ago.

Have you found this article but you don't live in the UK? If that's the case, you can find the best deals for the Sony Xperia 5 deals for where you live below.

