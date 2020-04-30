Sony WH-1000XM3 deals are still offering sales prices across the UK

Sony WH-1000 XM3 noise cancelling headphone deals are still available at a reduced sales price this week, with Amazon and John Lewis offering the headphones at a slightly tempered price. You can find the premium headphones now available for just £258.95 - not the cheapest we've seen the industry leading cans go, but certainly an improvement on that original £330 RRP.

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones have consistently held the top spot in our round-up of the best noise cancelling headphones, making this price cut all the more exciting. Featuring Alexa compatibility, some of the best noise cancellation going, and deep, rich audio quality, there's certainly something special about these cans.

Sony WH-1000XM3 deals are always worth shouting about, and the popular headphones will likely sell out quickly at this price. If they do, you can find them reduced to £259 at John Lewis and Very as well.

Not in the UK? You'll find all the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 sales where you are further down the page.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones | £330 £258.95 at Amazon

The amazing Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones are down to £258 at Amazon right now. We've consistently rated these Sony cans as the best noise cancelling headphones on the market at the moment, with a suite of premium features and mind-blowing sound quality to match.

Sony WH-1000XM3 prices

