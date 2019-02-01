Sony is lining up more 4K HDR TVs for 2019

January blues are officially over. Sony is ploughing ahead with its range of 4K HDR Smart TVs, after announcing a number of new televisions on February 1.

The new list consists of the XG83 (43", 49"), the XG81 (43”, 49”, 55”, 65”), the XG80 (43”, 49”, 55”, 65”, 75”), and the XG70 (43”, 49”, 55”, 65”). While the XG81 appears to be a new model entirely, the other three are all upgrades to models seen last year: the XF83, XF80, and UK-exclusive XF70.

We know they'll be coming to the UK, though are waiting to hear of corresponding models being announced in the US - aside from the XG80, which will be called the X800G in the US (it's likely all but the XG70 will make their way stateside).

Pitched as more mid-tier alternatives to more advanced sets like the Sony Master Series Z9G, the new sets are all compatible with HDR10 (though not HDR10+ or Dolby Vision), and with 4K resolution as standard.

The long game

It's usual form for Sony to announce its flagships first, then introduce more mid-tier sets in the coming months for consumers who didn't rush to buy a high-end model.

There's no firm release date for these HDR TVs as of yet, but we can expect the sets to hit shelves in a few months time. For now, you can check out every Sony TV coming in 2019 in our extensive TechRadar guide.